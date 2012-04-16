KIT Digital chairman resigns, shares fall

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 KIT Digital's Chairman Kaleil Isaza Tuzman resigned, less than a month after four directors of the video management software company left.
Tuzman had taken up the job about a month ago, after he had stepped down as the chief executive of the company.
KIT Digital had announced a management rejig on March 23 that saw the departure of four directors and the appointment of an interim CEO.
KIT Digital shares fell as much as 7 percent after the bell. They had closed at $7.14 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.