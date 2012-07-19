KIT Digital leaving Prague Stock Exchange

PRAGUE, July 19 KIT digital Inc said on Thursday it was relocating its corporate headquarters to New York from Prague and would delist its shares from the Prague Stock Exchange.

It said the decision was approved by its board of directors. The company's shares will continues to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market only.

The video technology company, which provides its services to some of the biggest technology, entertainment and media companies in the world including Google Inc, HP , Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC, had said in June it was in talks with several parties who have expressed interest in acquiring it.