Kite Pharma's cancer drug clears main goal in study

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, meeting the main goal of a pivotal study.
CAR T-cell drugs are made by genetically altering a patients' own T-cells to add a component of antibodies that makes them better able to spot and kill cancer cells.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chest pain and loss of appetite. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)