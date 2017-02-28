Kite Pharma's cancer drug clears main goal in study

Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, meeting the main goal of a pivotal study.

CAR T-cell drugs are made by genetically altering a patients' own T-cells to add a component of antibodies that makes them better able to spot and kill cancer cells.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chest pain and loss of appetite.