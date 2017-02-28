UPDATE 2-Kite Pharma's cancer drug clears main goal in study

* No additional deaths due to adverse events

* European application planned for this year

* Shares halted; Stock up 27 pct YTD (Adds details)

Feb 28 Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday its experimental CAR T-cell therapy, which helps the immune system fight cancer, was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, meeting the main goal of a key study.

CAR T-cell drugs are made by genetically altering a patients' own T-cells to add a component of antibodies that makes them better able to spot and kill cancer cells.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, chest pain and loss of appetite.

The company, citing an interim data from a midstage trial, said in September that the experimental therapy was highly effective in treating aggressive non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, although two of the 62 patients died during the trial. nL2N1C21VL]

The company said on Tuesday that its primary analysis included all 101 patients and there were no additional deaths due to adverse events.

"Data looks very good and above expectations, demonstrating a solid risk/benefit efficacy profile that should support rapid FDA approval, possibly by the end of this year" RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said in a note.

Kite said it plans to submit a marketing application for the therapy with European regulators this year.

A number of drugmakers, including Juno Therapeutics Inc , Novartis AG and Bluebird Bio Inc, are testing CAR T-cell therapies in various stages of development.

The Bluebird drug, being developed in partnership with Celgene Inc, was able to induce remission in several patients with advanced multiple myeloma with no worrisome side effects in a small study.

But Juno said in November five leukemia patients died due to severe brain swelling, raising concerns about its therapy.

Kite Pharma's shares, which closed at $56.83 on Monday, are currently halted. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen 27 percent in the year. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)