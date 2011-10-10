KKR appoints former Singapore minister as senior adviser

UPDATE 1-Water scarcity tops list of world miners' worries
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
HONG KONG Oct 10 Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co said on Monday it has appointed former Singapore government minister Lim Hwee Hua as a senior adviser, as the firm looks to build its profile in Southeast Asia.
Lim became Singapore's first female minister in 2009, when she held concurrent positions as Minister in the Prime Minister's office and as Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for Transport. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)
Feb 7 Canada's federal government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, far less than the $1 billion originally sought by the Canadian plane and train maker.
* Uranium Participation Corp - Estimated net asset value at January 31, 2017 was C$497.7 million or C$4.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: