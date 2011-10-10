KKR appoints former Singapore minister as senior adviser

HONG KONG Oct 10 Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co said on Monday it has appointed former Singapore government minister Lim Hwee Hua as a senior adviser, as the firm looks to build its profile in Southeast Asia.

Lim became Singapore's first female minister in 2009, when she held concurrent positions as Minister in the Prime Minister's office and as Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for Transport. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken Wills)