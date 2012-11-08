KKR, Allegro agree to buy loan portfolio from Lloyds unit

HONG KONG Nov 8 KKR & Co L.P. and
Australia's Allegro Funds have agreed to buy a portfolio of
commercial loans from BOS International, a unit of Lloyds
International Pty, KKR and Allegro said in a statement.
KKR made the acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, through
its special situations business.
Earlier this year, Lloyds sold a $1.2 billion portfolio of
distressed property loans to Morgan Stanley and
Blackstone Group, as part of the UK lender's plans to
wind down non-core assets.
Lloyds inherited those assets when it acquired HBOS in 2008,
including the Bank of Scotland and its international unit, BOS
International.