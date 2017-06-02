UPDATE 2-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals

* New fund larger than $7 bln originally targeted
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through
March
* KKR among bidders for Toshiba's semiconductor business
(Adds data for private equity fundraising and unused capital)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co
said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most
recent Asia-focused buyout fund, more than expected and setting
a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.
Topping its initial target of $7 billion, the size of its
Asian Fund III underscores greater opportunities and appetite
for deals in Asia Pacific, where private equity firms are
increasingly setting their sights on buying control of
companies.
"We see a diverse set of opportunities across Asia Pacific
stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends in key
markets as well as larger carve-out and cross-border
transactions in countries such as Japan," Ming Lu, head of Asia
private equity at KKR, said in a statement.
Asia-focused funds are on a roll this year, with private
equity firms raising $11.7 billion so far with 16 funds. That
compared with $13 billion from 15 funds for all of 2016,
according to data provider Preqin.
Volumes are set to grow further in coming months as
companies including TPG Capital Management, Bain
Capital and Blackstone Group LP raise capital for their
real estate, credit and buyout funds.
KKR's new fund will add to the pile of cash in buyout firms'
coffers, which reached $136 billion at the end of 2016 - the
third-highest ever level for so-called "dry powder" or
unemployed capital, according to Prequin.
The accumulation of capital comes as deal sizes grow.
Although Asian deal activity fell 30 percent last year to
$54.6 billion and 2017 has been slow with $22.6 billion of deals
announced so far, the average deal size this year is around $119
million, near a record set in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
BUSY IN JAPAN
KKR set a previous record for Asia private equity
fundraising with its $6 billion Asian Fund II in 2013, which has
been fully deployed and posted a gross internal rate of return
(IRR) of 29.1 percent through March 2017.
Returns above 20 percent are considered good for private
equity funds.
KKR said it has invested more than $12 billion across the
region in about 55 companies since it first set shop in Asia in
2006.
It has been particularly busy with large deals in Japan in
recent months, announcing a $2.3 billion acquisition for Hitachi
Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in
April and $1.3 billion deal for power tools firm Hitachi Koki Co
Ltd in January. That followed a $4.5 billion deal for
auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp late last
year.
KKR is also one of the bidders for Toshiba Corp's
semiconductor business - a deal that the Japanese conglomerate
has valued at at least $18 billion. It is expected to team up
with Japanese state-backed investors in a consortium for its
offer.
Other recent deals include teaming up with Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for a 10.3 percent stake in Indian
telecom tower operator Bharti Infratel worth $953
million in March, and an investment of $250 million in
Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp in April.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)