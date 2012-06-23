KKR raises $3 billion for second Asia fund

BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the private equity company, has raised more than $3 billion for its second Asia fund, according to a securities filing. Of that amount, $2.76 billion came from U.S. and non-U.S. investors, while $250 million has been committed by its general partners, KKR said in a filing dated June 22.
The New York-based firm is setting up its first deals team in Singapore as the U.S. private equity firm seeks to invest about $1 billion in Southeast Asia through its second Asia fund, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately