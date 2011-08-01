KKR to invest $113.8 mln in Envirotech convertible bonds

HONG KONG Aug 1 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Monday it would invest $113.8 million in convertible bonds of water treatment firm United Envirotech , as it seeks to tap China's fast growing water treatment industry.

The 2.5 percent coupon convertible bond investment will have a five-year tenure and could be converted into equity shares at a conversion price of S$0.450 per share, which represents a 37.3 percent premium to S$0.328 per share, being the average closing price for trades done for the last 30 trading days, KKR said in a statement.

