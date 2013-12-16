版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-KKR up 1.4 pct on deal to acquire KKR Financial; KKR Financial up 30.7 pct

NEW YORK Dec 16 KKR: * KKR & co shares up 1.4 percent in after hours trading following deal to

acquire KKR Financial Holdings ; KKR Financial up 30.7 percent
