KKR reaps reward from going it alone

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - When private equity firm KKR & Co
set its sights on a small Midwestern retailer in late 2015, it
turned to some of the largest banks on Wall Street to obtain
debt financing for the acquisition. It found no takers.
After a handshake deal with the company over the
Thanksgiving holiday weekend, KKR was unable to get the money it
needed from the two dozen banks it contacted, as a sharp market
sell-off sparked a broad pull-back from lending.
Rather than walk away from the deal, a team of capital
markets professionals on the 41st floor of KKR's headquarters in
Midtown Manhattan took matters into their own hands.
"We started to feel the banks wobble," Adam Smith, KKR's
head of capital markets, told IFR. "The debt markets were shut."
Bypassing the banks - and their underwriting fees - Smith's
team raised the entire US$815m of debt needed to close the
purchase directly from investors, allowing KKR's acquisition of
Mills Fleet Farm, a retailer that sells items from hunting
rifles to farm supplies, to be announced a few weeks later.
LONG JOURNEY
The Mills deal marked the culmination of a decade-long
effort by KKR to build a fully fledged capital markets business.
It originally set up the group in late 2006, during a
leveraged buyout boom that pushed deal sizes to new highs - and
before the subsequent bust just a year or so later.
As equity cheques got bigger prior to the crash, sponsors
were forced to partner up in so-called club deals to get enough
downpayment together. But KKR, sceptical about the strategy of
sharing lucrative business tips with rivals, was thinking about
how to go it alone.
"You would have multiple sponsors with their hands on the
steering wheel and that is just a very tough way to drive," said
Smith, who joined the firm in 2007 from law firm Simpson Thacher
and helped jump-start the capital markets initiative.
"We decided to go out and raise our own money."
When the firm bought discount retailer Dollar General for
about US$7.3bn later in 2007, it was in a position to ditch the
club-style approach.
KKR stumped up half the US$3bn equity check itself, and
turned to a number of investors directly for the rest. The debt
commitment, meanwhile, was provided by Goldman Sachs and Lehman
Brothers.
Then the financial crisis hit.
As dealmaking dried up, KKR's capital markets team turned
its attention to managing the more than US$200bn debt load its
portfolio companies had accumulated during the boom times.
"We had debt that needed to be extended, repriced or
refinanced," Smith told IFR. "We wanted to have people
internally that were able to speak to the market ... and address
any capital structure issues ... directly with the buyers of
debt."
That debt pile included two of the largest buyouts in
history: KKR's US$29bn purchase of credit card payment processor
First Data and the US$45bn takeover of Texas power utility TXU -
for which KKR partnered with rival TPG.
Both would give KKR's capital markets team plenty to work on
in the following years.
TXU - renamed Energy Future Holdings - ultimately filed for
bankruptcy in 2014, while First Data tackled its debt overhang
through a recapitalisation, an IPO and a series of refinancings.
LOOKING OUT
Ten years from the crash, KKR is winning business from some
of its private equity rivals. In fact, the 45-strong global
capital markets team, with offices in New York, London, Hong
Kong and Mumbai, now focuses 30% of its business on providing
financing to companies outside KKR's portfolio.
Earlier this year, for example, KKR was hired to lead a
US$300m tap of a syndicated term loan for WME/IMG - a talent
agency owned by Silver Lake, a tech-focused private equity firm.
KKR also partnered with Jefferies last year to underwrite
and distribute a US$1.56bn bond and loan financing for Veritas
Capital's buyout of aircraft maintenance firm StandardAero.
Indeed, the capital markets group has become a decent
revenue earner for the private equity giant, contributing more
than US$1bn to the firm's total revenues since 2010, or around
6%.
That includes fees that KKR picks up by being a bookrunner
in leveraged loan and junk bond markets - often on financings
for its own private equity investments - as well as from equity
capital raisings.
Having a direct relationship with the buyside has also
allowed KKR to pick up business in areas where banks have pulled
back, such as risky financings that fall outside the leveraged
lending guidelines set by US bank regulators.
"Having someone who is in the market every day and knows the
players is hugely beneficial in the execution, particularly in
this new world of banks no longer being open to underwrite the
entire capital structure," a lawyer who works with several
private equity sponsors told IFR.
EMERGING TREND
Other private equity firms have also taken steps in recent
years to improve their capital markets expertise to structure
financings and manage relationships with underwriters - TPG,
Apollo and Blackstone among them.
But bankers say no firm has matched the breadth and size of
KKR's capital markets group.
The firm's success has not gone unnoticed by banks, some of
whom worry how far this trend will go.
"What we fret about is whether sponsors are competing with
the banks," said one leveraged finance banker who has worked
with KKR.
"They have a unique capability and a great
relationship with investors ... but I don't believe they want to
be syndicate desks."
Carlyle Group, another industry heavyweight, takes a very
different approach. It has stuck to a model in which each
industry team is responsible for all stages of their
acquisitions, including financing.
And some investors say they like the role banks play as an
intermediary between the buyside and private equity firms.
"You expect at least a certain degree of due diligence by
the bankers," said one portfolio manager who buys leveraged
loans and high-yield bonds. "I would be somewhat suspect of
buying a KKR deal that KKR is marketing itself."
Mark Durbiano, a senior portfolio manager at Federated, said
his firm is yet to buy debt directly from private equity
sponsors.
"You have to think about counterparty risk and who you are
doing business with," he told IFR. "If a substantial part of the
business were to move in that direction, we would consider it."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Steve Slater,
Natalie Harrison and Matthew Davies)