MOVES-Matthew Claughton joins KKR Capstone Australia as director

Nov 16 KKR Capstone Australia, the operations group that works on KKR & Co LP's investments, appointed Matthew Claughton as its director in Sydney, as part of the company's expansion in Australia.

Claughton was the group general manager of Pacific Brands' Workwear business unit prior to joining KKR Capstone.

Frances Lim, a director on KKR's global macro asset and allocation team, is relocating to Sydney by the year-end. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
