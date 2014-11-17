MOVES-Matthew Claughton joins KKR Capstone Australia as director

BRIEF-Acme United Corp reports Q1 sales increase of 10pct and 13pct increase in EPS
Nov 16 KKR Capstone Australia, the operations group that works on KKR & Co LP's investments, appointed Matthew Claughton as its director in Sydney, as part of the company's expansion in Australia.
Claughton was the group general manager of Pacific Brands' Workwear business unit prior to joining KKR Capstone.
Frances Lim, a director on KKR's global macro asset and allocation team, is relocating to Sydney by the year-end. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
* Celanese Corporation increases dividend 28 percent and declares quarterly dividend