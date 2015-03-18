KKR, Baidu, Coatue to invest $170 mln in China online used-car platform

HONG KONG, March 18 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP, search engine Baidu Inc and hedge fund
Coatue said on Wednesday they will jointly invest $170 million
in Chinese online used-car auction firm Uxin, aiming for a piece
of the booming used-car market.
Uxin will use the funds to expand a newly launched platform
where auto retailers sell used cars to individuals, the
companies said in a joint statement.
China, the world's second-largest economy, had 368 billion
yuan ($59 billion) worth of transactions in the used-car market
in 2014, up 26 percent from the previous year, the statement
said, citing figures from the China Automobile Dealers
Association.
($1 = 6.2365 Chinese yuan renminbi)
