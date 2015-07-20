KKR buys majority stake in fibre optics group Deutsche Glasfaser

FRANKFURT, July 20 Buyout group KKR is
acquiring a majority stake in German fibre-optic network
operator Deutsche Glasfaser from Dutch investor Reggeborgh, the
groups said in a statement.
KKR and Reggeborgh, which remains a minority investor, are
planning to jointly invest about 450 million euros ($489
million) to bring Deutsche Glasfaser's broadband access
technology to more rural and suburban parts of Germany, they
said on Monday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Deutsche Glasfaser was founded in 2012 and has connected
about 100,000 German households and companies to its fibre-optic
network.
($1 = 0.9208 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)