KKR's Turkey ferry auction attracts multiple bids -Bloomberg

July 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has attracted binding bids from Danish shipping company DFDS A/S
and an alliance of PE players Esas Holding AS and
Actera Partners LP for its Turkish ferry unit, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
U.N. Ro-Ro Isletmeleri AS, KKR's sole investment in Turkey,
has also received interest from local infrastructure investor
Global Yatirim Holding AS, though the company had not
submitted a bid, the news agency quoted people with knowledge
of the sale as saying.
KKR could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Esas-Actera joint bid was "best-placed" to succeed, two
sources told Bloomberg, adding that a buyer could be chosen
before the end of July. (bloom.bg/1iYcmW4)
The unit could fetch a much lower price than what KKR paid
back in 2007, as the shipping company's books reflected a debt
pile of about $800 million, Bloomberg quoted three sources as
saying.
KKR, which is run by Henry Kravis and his cousin George
Roberts, bought the shipping company seven years ago for about
910 million euros ($1.24 billion).
($1 = 0.7331 Euro)
