UPDATE 1-KKR catches up on mutual funds

July 19 Private equity giant KKR & Co LP
has submitted regulatory filings to market two mutual funds that
will invest in credit products, joining others peers that target
retail investors through their institutional asset management
platforms.
Diversified alternative asset managers take money from large
institutional investors such as pension plans and sovereign
wealth funds to invest in a range of credit products, from
high-yield bonds to senior loans. Launching mutual funds allows
them to pocket more management fees for up-and-running
platforms.
KKR has not yet disclosed the management fee it will receive
for its two mutual funds or the minimum investment threshold for
retail investors, although this amount in the mutual fund
industry usually runs in the thousands of dollars, in contrast
to the millions of dollars institutional investors have to
commit to alternative asset funds.
Blackstone Group LP already has two closed-ended
mutual funds that are publicly listed -- the Blackstone/GSO
Long-Short Credit Income Fund and the Blackstone/GSO
Senior Floating Rate Term Fund,
Competitor Apollo Global Management LLC also runs a
closed-end listed fund, the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc
. Shares of closed-end investment companies typically
trade at a discount to their net asset value.
One of the KKR mutual funds, the KKR Alternative Corporate
Opportunities Fund will be closed-ended with a quarterly
redemption opportunity while the KKR Alternative High Yield Fund
will be an open-ended fund, allowing daily redemptions. None of
them will be listed.
The KKR Alternative Corporate Opportunities Fund will focus
on 'special events' around the globe, such as Europe's debt
crisis, and distressed companies. Redemptions will be possible
through quarterly tenders for up to 20 percent of the net assets
of the fund.
The KKR Alternative High Yield Fund will invest in a mix of
high-yield bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities and
preferred stock.
KKR invests in credit through its public markets segment,
which had $16.3 billion in assets under management as of the end
of March. Thanks to more capital piling in from institutional
investors, the business was the only one of KKR's three segments
to post a rise in fee-related earnings in the first quarter.