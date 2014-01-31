KKR invests in German soccer club Hertha BSC -source

FRANKFURT Jan 31 Buyout group KKR has
struck a deal to take a roughly 10 percent stake in Berlin's top
soccer club Hertha BSC, a source familiar with the transaction
said on Friday.
KKR will invest around 60 million euros ($81.38 million) in
total plus take steps to strengthen Hertha's finances and to buy
back some marketing and catering rights that the club sold to
plug holes in its balance sheet, the source said.
KKR will not try to influence sport-related issues such as
engaging players, the source added.
"The purpose of the deal is to professionalise Hertha BSC's
business and catch up with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund
", the source said.
KKR declined to comment.
A spokesman for Hertha BSC, which ranks seventh in Germany's
premier league, also declined to comment.