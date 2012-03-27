CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-KKR taps former Morgan Stanley CEO as adviser

* Mack was Morgan Stanley CEO 2005-2010, chairman till 2011
* Served as co-CEO of Credit Suisse from 2003 to 2004
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 27 John Mack, whose
aggressiveness and affinity for cost cutting as chief executive
at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse earned him the nickname
"Mack the Knife" on Wall Street, has become the latest industry
grandee to join Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP as a
senior adviser.
The private equity firm said on Tuesday that Mack would join
its senior advisory team that includes Qantas Airways Ltd
Chairman Leigh Clifford, Honeywell International Inc
CEO David Cote and former HSBC Holdings Plc
group Chairman Sir John Bond.
"John Mack is a great leader who we believe will add
enormous value to KKR's investors, partners and our portfolio.
He will help make us smarter investors and strengthen our firm,"
Henry Kravis, co-chief executive officer of KKR, said in a
statement.
Buyout firms often appoint seasoned executives from all
walks of the economy as advisers to bolster their clout,
relationships and expertise as they strive to clinch more deals
and keep politicians and regulators onboard.
Mack stepped down as chairman of Morgan Stanley at
the end of 2011, more than a year after he gave up his title as
CEO. He sits on the boards of several institutions, including
the advisory board of China Investment Corporation and the board
of directors of payment services firm Rev Worldwide.
Mack, 67, first joined Morgan Stanley in 1972 as a bond
salesman and worked his way up through the ranks to become
president and chief operating officer of Morgan Stanley Dean
Witter in 1997.
After being kicked out in 2001 following a dispute with
Morgan Stanley's then-CEO Philip Purcell, Mack resurfaced at
Credit Suisse Group AG, eventually becoming co-chief
executive. That arrangement did not last, and the board chose
not to renew his contract.
He briefly joined the hedge fund Pequot Capital Management
Inc as chairman in June 2005 before almost immediately leaving
for Morgan Stanley after Purcell resigned under board pressure
over the firm's poor performance.
When Mack returned to the bank, he received a standing
ovation on the trading floor. He worked to strengthen Morgan
Stanley's trading department, but also piled on risk, a move
that generated a big profit in 2006 but hurt Morgan Stanley
leading into the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.
"The volatile economic environment has created a demand for
both capital and operational expertise and I am proud to join a
team that offers both of those things," Mack said in the
statement released by KKR on Tuesday.
His successor at Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, has been
scaling back much of the bank's risk-taking in trading and
relying more heavily on wealth management to generate stable
income.
A son of Lebanese immigrants and a graduate and former
football player at Duke University, Mack is one of Wall Street's
more colorful characters. He once flirted on a London stage,
with more than 1,000 bankers looking on, with Joanna Lumley, the
actress who played the dipsomaniac Patsy Stone in "Absolutely
Fabulous."
Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr, Henry Kravis and
George Roberts, KKR, whose investments include retailer Toys R
US Inc, Internet domain registration company Go Daddy Group Inc
and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc, became widely
known through its $25 billion leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco in
1988, a battle that was immortalized in the 1990 bestseller
"Barbarians at the Gate."