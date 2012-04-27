UPDATE 3-KKR suffers on carry, fees

* Q1 gross distributable earnings down 42 pct on yr
* Q1 ENI down 2 pct to $727.2 mln
* Q1 net ENI 99 cents per adj unit vs analysts' est 74 cents
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 27 KKR & Co LP said
Friday that income from its share of investors' profits and the
fees it charges for its assets slumped in the first quarter,
prompting the private equity firm to cut its dividend, albeit
less than some analysts expected.
On other metrics, such as the value of its portfolio,
however, earnings were better than expected, highlighting the
challenges investors face in valuing private equity firms as
Carlyle Group LP prepares to go public.
KKR, whose investments include retailer Toys R US Inc,
Internet domain registration company Go Daddy Group Inc and
hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc, said first-quarter
gross distributable earnings, which are used to pay dividends,
fell 42 percent from a year ago, to $111.5 million.
"Investors focus increasingly on distributable earnings,
because they represent actual cash returned to investors. These
were down this quarter but less than we expected," said Michael
Kim, analyst at Sandler O'Neill & Partners.
The company declared a first-quarter distribution of 15
cents per unit compared with 21 cents a year ago. E ight cents of
that came from fees, showing the firm's strong reliance on
non-performance based compensation for its profits.
Economic net income (ENI), a measure of the firm's
profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market
valuation of its assets, fell 2 percent year-on-year to $727.2
million.
This was despite its private equity portfolio being marked
up 9 percent on a buoyant equity market. T aking into account all
of its assets, the pace of appreciation in its funds was slower
than a year ago, leading to a drop in ENI.
Valuations of private equity portfolios are notoriously
difficult to predict. KKR beat analysts' expectations by posting
an after-tax ENI of 99 cents per adjusted unit. The consensus
view was for 74 cents.
CARLYLE IPO
With the pricing of the initial public offering of peer
Carlyle Group LP due on May 2, investors are monitoring the
earnings of alternative asset managers closely.
KKR's earnings on Friday are likely to reinforce a
perception that the performance of alternative asset managers is
volatile in the short term.
Shareholders often find the financials of alternative asset
managers too complex to understand and evaluate.
Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative
asset manager, reported a 20 percent drop in first-quarter
distributable earnings to $162.1 million as the firm also
generated less profit from selling assets in its funds.
KKR shares were up 1.8 percent in afternoon trading in a
relatively flat stock market in New York.
KKR's shares have gained 8 percent since January, compared
with a 10.6 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index and a 15.8
percent rise in the S&P Asset Management and Custody Banks Index
, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fee-related earnings, derived from the various fees charged
by KKR's funds, dropped 42 percent to $73.4 million, while cash
from realized carried interest - its cut of investment profits
from its funds - was down 39 percent to $44.9 million.
The drop in fees came from a decline in deal activity
compared w ith t he first quarter of 2011. A ctivity in the first
quarter of 2011 included th e IPOs of Nielsen Holdings NV
and HCA, as well as acquisitions such as the $5.5
billion leveraged buyout of Del Monte Foods Co.
Net income, however, reported on a consolidated basis, was
up 19 percent to $190.4 million, thanks to the firm's big
balance sheet, which KKR uses to invest in assets. Earnings from
these investments are not shared with fund investors and are
used to seed KKR's new fund offerings rather than pay dividends
to shareholders.
Assets under management reached a record $62.3 billion.
While private equity still accounts for most of KKR's assets
under management, the firm has been diversifying into credit and
hedge funds and announced its first retail real estate
investment last week.
Such diversification may make KKR's earnings more stable in
the future as it reduces its reliance on carried interest from
private equity funds, which can be cyclical and volatile.
KKR was founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravis and
George Roberts. Kravis and Roberts are joint chief executives.
They became widely known through their $25 billion leveraged
buyout of RJR Nabisco in 1988, a battle that was immortalized in
the 1990 bestseller "Barbarians at the Gate."