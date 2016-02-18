UPDATE 1-KKR bets on Indian life insurance with 10 pct stake in Max Financial

* Max Financial stake valued at around $140 mln
* KKR joins Temasek, Sun Life, Nippon Life in India
investment
(Adds stake value, recent India insurance deals, market
penetration)
HONG KONG Feb 18 KKR & Co LP bought a
10 percent stake in India's Max Financial Services for
about $140 million, the latest foreign investor to bet on the
country's booming life insurance market.
The investment was made from KKR's Asian Fund II, the
company said in a statement that did not disclose the value of
the deal. The stake, purchased from a group of investors
including Max Group founder Analjit Singh, would be valued at
nearly $140 million, given the company's market capitalisation
of $1.35 billion.
KKR joins Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Canada's
Sun Life Financial Inc and Japan's Nippon Life
Insurance Co to invest in India since the government
last year changed regulations last year to allow higher foreign
ownership in the $50-billion life insurance sector.
At 3.7 percent, life insurance penetration in India pales in
comparison to the combined 12 percent for China and Hong Kong.
KKR said it sees "robust growth" in India's life insurance
market, given the low penetration, rise in savings in the
country and as the 1.3 billion population ages.
Max Group split several of its businesses last month into
three separately listed entities - Max Financial Services, Max
India - which have businesses in healthcare and health
insurance, and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd, which makes
specialty film for the packaging industry.
Max Financial Services owns a 72 percent stake in India's
fourth-largest private life insurer Max Life.
