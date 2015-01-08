KKR partners GIC to set up India real estate lending company

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Genesee & Wyoming reports results for the first quarter of 2017
MUMBAI Jan 8 Private equity fund KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it had set up a non-banking financial company in India for lending to the real estate sector, with an investment from Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.
This will be KKR's second non-banking finance company in India, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Genesee & Wyoming reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Tutor Perini-four new civil projects collectively valued at about $774 million; contract values anticipated to be included in co's reported q2 2017 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S