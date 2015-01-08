版本:
KKR partners GIC to set up India real estate lending company

MUMBAI Jan 8 Private equity fund KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it had set up a non-banking financial company in India for lending to the real estate sector, with an investment from Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

This will be KKR's second non-banking finance company in India, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
