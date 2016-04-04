KKR to take majority stake in Italy's Sirti by end-April -sources

| MILAN, April 4
MILAN, April 4 U.S. private equity firm KKR's
investment vehicle Pillarstone is set to acquire a
majority stake in indebted Italian telecoms engineering group
Sirti by the end of this month, two sources close to the matter
said.
Pillarstone, headed by former Royal Bank of Scotland
executive John Davison, will buy a controlling stake in Sirti
from Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns around 27
percent of the firm, and a group of other investors, including
private equity firms Clessidra and 21 Investimenti.
The KKR vehicle will inject into the group management
expertise and fresh financial resources to turn it round, the
sources said.
Sirti, once listed on the Milan stock exchange, builds and
manages telecoms networks and is still a supplier in Italy to
former owner Telecom Italia as well as mobile network
operators such as Wind, a local subsidiary of Vimpelcom.
In 2014 Sirti recorded revenues of 622 million euros, while
core profit was 40 million euros and debt stood at 217 million
euros.
The KKR investment vehicle said last December it was in
exclusive talks with Sirti.
Pillarstone last year set up a vehicle with Intesa and
UniCredit to manage nearly 1 billion euros of debts
owed to the banks by a handful of companies.
It is aiming to strike a similar deal with another Italian
bank, the sources said, adding the investment vehicle would soon
expand into two other European countries.
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)