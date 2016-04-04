KKR to take majority stake in Italy's Sirti by end-April -sources

MILAN, April 4 U.S. private equity firm KKR's investment vehicle Pillarstone is set to acquire a majority stake in indebted Italian telecoms engineering group Sirti by the end of this month, two sources close to the matter said.

Pillarstone, headed by former Royal Bank of Scotland executive John Davison, will buy a controlling stake in Sirti from Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns around 27 percent of the firm, and a group of other investors, including private equity firms Clessidra and 21 Investimenti.

The KKR vehicle will inject into the group management expertise and fresh financial resources to turn it round, the sources said.

Sirti, once listed on the Milan stock exchange, builds and manages telecoms networks and is still a supplier in Italy to former owner Telecom Italia as well as mobile network operators such as Wind, a local subsidiary of Vimpelcom.

In 2014 Sirti recorded revenues of 622 million euros, while core profit was 40 million euros and debt stood at 217 million euros.

The KKR investment vehicle said last December it was in exclusive talks with Sirti.

Pillarstone last year set up a vehicle with Intesa and UniCredit to manage nearly 1 billion euros of debts owed to the banks by a handful of companies.

It is aiming to strike a similar deal with another Italian bank, the sources said, adding the investment vehicle would soon expand into two other European countries. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)