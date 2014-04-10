Former SEC official to join KKR as compliance chief - NYT

April 10 Bruce Karpati, a former official at the
Securities and Exchange Commission, is joining private equity
firm KKR & Co LP as chief compliance officer, the New
York Times reported citing a person briefed on the matter.
A KKR spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
personnel matters.
Karpati, expected to start at KKR later this month, will
succeed H.J. Willcox who left the firm last year, the newspaper
said. (r.reuters.com/fuj48v)
Karpati left the SEC last year to become chief compliance
officer of Prudential Financial Inc's mutual fund arm.
Earlier, he led the SEC's efforts to examine hedge fund
performance data to uncover investment fraud.
Cases the SEC has brought during Karpati's tenure include
charging hedge fund star Philip Falcone with market manipulation
and charging a former $1 billion hedge fund advisory firm and
two executives with scheming to overvalue assets under
management.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)