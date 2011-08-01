KKR, others, in next round of KBL auction-sources

(Repeats to add additional story link code)

By Victoria Howley and Philipp Halstrick

LONDON/FRANKFURT Aug 1 Private equity firm KKR is one of four bidders through to the second round of the auction for Belgian bancassurer KBC Group's private banking arm KBL, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Second round offers are due at the start of September, one of the people said, after an attempt at a sale of KBL European Private Bankers in March to Indian family-owned investment firm Hinduja Group failed on regulatory grounds.

The failed sale had been valued at 1.35 billion euros.

KBC must dispose of the business as part of a restructuring required by the European Commission.

Exor , the investment firm controlled by Italy's Agnelli familiy, had been named as a potential bidder before the agreement with Hinduja was announced.

Societe Generale and Canadian lender Royal Bank of Canada have been cited previously by other people familiar with the matter as potential suitors. . (Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)