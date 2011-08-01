KKR, others, in next round of KBL auction-sources

(Repeats to add additional story link code)
By Victoria Howley and Philipp Halstrick
LONDON/FRANKFURT Aug 1 Private equity firm KKR
is one of four bidders through to the second round of
the auction for Belgian bancassurer KBC Group's private
banking arm KBL, two people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Second round offers are due at the start of September, one
of the people said, after an attempt at a sale of KBL European
Private Bankers in March to Indian family-owned investment firm
Hinduja Group failed on regulatory grounds.
The failed sale had been valued at 1.35 billion euros.
KBC must dispose of the business as part of a restructuring
required by the European Commission.
Exor , the investment firm controlled by Italy's
Agnelli familiy, had been named as a potential bidder before the
agreement with Hinduja was announced.
Societe Generale and Canadian lender Royal Bank of
Canada have been cited previously by other people
familiar with the matter as potential suitors. .
(Reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)