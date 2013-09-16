KKR's Henry Kravis sees rising opportunities in Japan

HONG KONG, Sept 16 Henry Kravis, co-founder of private-equity firm KKR & Co LP, said he sees rising opportunities for dealmaking in Japan as the country's corporations become more open to foreign partnerships.

Kravis, 69, said Japanese corporations realised they were facing a loss of status due to rising competition from South Korea and China.

"You see some shoots coming up, companies are becoming more flexible," Kravis told reporters in Hong Kong on Monday in his first media briefing in Asia this year.

Kravis, an early pioneer of private equity investing, was discussing the New York firm's Asia strategy as it begins to invest a record $6 billion regional fund, which officially closed in July.