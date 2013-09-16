UPDATE 1-KKR's Kravis sees doors opening for deals in Japan

By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 16 Henry Kravis, co-founder of
private-equity firm KKR & Co LP, said he sees rising
opportunities for dealmaking in Japan as the country's firms
open up to foreign partnerships in response to competition from
South Korea and China.
KKR hopes to land more deals in the world's third biggest
economy - where it had just 9 percent of the value of its Asian
portfolio in March - as well as partner Japanese companies on
more overseas deals.
"You're going to see more and more overseas investments
where they see we need to put this capital outside of Japan and
build partnerships to grow the business," Kravis, 69, told
reporters in Hong Kong in his first media briefing in Asia this
year.
Kravis, an early pioneer of private equity investing, was
discussing the New York firm's Asia strategy as it begins to
invest a record $6 billion regional fund, which officially
closed in July.
KKR regional head Joseph Bae nominated sales of non-core
assets by giant conglomerates, cross border M&A, investment in
healthcare and retail, and potential energy-sector reform as the
main themes for the firm in Japan.
"We're having a lot of conversations with Japanese
corporates about cross-border M&A. The Japanese corporates today
have been one of the most aggressive acquirers of assets,
particularly in markets like Southeast Asia," he said.
KKR was a relatively late arrival in Asia, officially
arriving in the region in 2005, though the firm built a large
portfolio quickly. The $6 billion that KKR raised this year for
Asia investments is the largest such fund ever in the region.
The firm has investments in seven Asian countries, but 50
percent of its portfolio value was in South Korea and China at
the end of March.
KKR has done just one deal in Japan, an investment in
temporary recruitment agency Intelligence which the firm sold
earlier this year.
But resistance to foreign buyers remains a hurdle for
private equity in Japan. Last year, for example, KKR lost out on
a deal to buy chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp when
government fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) swooped
in at the last minute.
Echoes of that failure were heard last week when Reuters
reported that KKR was considering teaming up with INCJ to buy a
majority stake in the healthcare assets of Panasonic Corp
, a deal that could be valued at $1.5 billion, after
previously being reported as frontrunner for the deal.
Kravis co-founded the firm in 1976 with his cousin George
Roberts and Jerry Kohlberg, who left the partnership early on,
and has been travelling every year to Japan since 1978. He sees
a changing dynamic there now.
"You see some shoots coming up, certain companies are
becoming more flexible, are thinking about non-core assets that
they have," he said.
Private equity-backed M&A deals this year in Asia have
fallen 32 percent to $15.8 billion compared with the same period
a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data, a drop blamed
in part on the slowdown of China's economy.
But that slowdown, and similar hits to economies across
Asia, also present investing opportunities.
"If the rupee continues to fall it's going to get to a level
at some point it's going to be hugely attractive to foreign
investors, particularly to dollar investors," Kravis said.
KKR has invested in and exited China Modern Dairy Holdings
Ltd and Singapore tech firm Unisteel, and remains
invested in South Korea beer and baiju spirit maker Oriental
Brewery (OB).
"Historically, George Roberts and I have always believed
that you can make your best investments when you go against the
tide, when everybody is putting their head in the pillow and
saying 'Oh woe me'," Kravis said.