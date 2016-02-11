KKR to launch loan for purchase of Pemex assets

BRIEF-Keane announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Investment firm KKR is poised to launch a US$1.35bn senior secured credit facility next week to help fund the purchase of assets from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex.
Credit Agricole is acting as sole bookrunner on the multi-tranche deal and will hold bank meetings in Mexico City on February 17 and New York on February 23, according to a source. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes