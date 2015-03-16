UPDATE 2-KKR, Varde, Deutsche seek to securitise A$7 bln of GE Capital debt-sources

(Adds more details about Australia's securitisation market,
banks involved)
By Swati Pandey and Sharon Klyne
SYDNEY, March 16 A group comprising KKR & Co
, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank are looking
to securitise about A$7 billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they
acquired from a unit of GE, three sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
The consortium said on Sunday that it will acquire GE
Capital's Australian and New Zealand consumer lending arm,
marking Australia's biggest inbound takeover of a finance
company.
They agreed to acquire the unit for an enterprise value of
A$8.2 billion, including the company's existing debt that will
now be securitised, said the sources, who requested anonymity as
they were not authorised to speak on the record.
The deal is expected to boost Australia's securitisation
market, driven by demand for high-yielding assets. The market is
on track to match the A$45-A$55 billion of asset-backed
securities issued annually between 2005 and 2007.
So far in 2015, more than A$10.5 billion of asset-backed
securities have already been issued, according to Thomson
Reuters data, almost double the volume a year earlier.
The planned A$7 billion securitisation by KKR, Varde
Partners and Deutsche will be led by Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac
, said two other sources involved in the debt
negotiations.
Other banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citi are also involved in the negotiations, the
sources added.
Securitisation bankers told Reuters the consortium is
unlikely to raise over A$2 billion domestically even if the
pricing is generous, given the relatively small size of the
local market. The balance will have to be issued offshore.
The consortium is paying close to A$1.2 billion for the
equity portion, which will be roughly equally funded by the
three partners, one of the three sources said.
KKR did not respond to an email request seeking comment,
while Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
GE is seeking to reduce its exposure to GE Capital's credit
business, which hurt the company during the 2008 financial
crisis.
It hired investment banks Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
to run an auction for its GE Money, which offers personal loans,
credit cards and personal insurance to its more than 3 million
customers in Australia and New Zealand.
The smaller GE Capital that remains will focus on lending in
sectors that complement GE's industrial businesses, such as
aviation and energy.
Other bidders who lost out in the race included private
equity giant TPG, Singapore's GIC, Macquarie
Group and Pepper Australia.
($1 = 1.3132 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Ryan Woo and
Michael Perry)