KKR, Varde, Deutsche seek to securitise A$7 bln of GE Capital debt-sources

SYDNEY, March 16 A group comprising KKR & Co
, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank are looking
to securitise about A$7 billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they
acquired from a unit of GE, three sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
The consortium said on Sunday that it will acquire GE
Capital's Australian and New Zealand consumer lending arm,
marking Australia's biggest inbound takeover of a finance
company and the second-largest takeover by an offshore private
equity firm.
The consortium agreed to acquire the GE unit for an
enterprise value of A$8.2 billion, including the company's
existing debt that will now be securitised, said the sources,
who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak on
the record.
The planned A$7 billion securitisation will be led by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
and Westpac, said two other sources involved
in the debt negotiations.
The consortium is paying close to A$1.2 billion for the
equity portion, which will be roughly equally funded by the
three partners, one of the three sources said.
GE is seeking to reduce its exposure to GE Capital's credit
business, which hurt the company during the 2008 financial
crisis.
It hired investment banks Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
to run an auction for its GE Money, which offers personal loans,
car loans, credit cards and personal insurance to its more than
3 million customers in Australia and New Zealand.
The smaller GE Capital that remains will focus on lending in
sectors that complement GE's industrial businesses, such as
aviation and energy, as well as to middle-market businesses and
in commercial real estate.
Other bidders who lost out in the race included private
equity giant TPG, Singapore's GIC, Macquarie
Group and Pepper Australia.
($1 = 1.3132 Australian dollars)
