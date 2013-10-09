KKR to buy minority stake in Malaysian helicopter services firm Weststar

| KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG
will buy a minority stake in Weststar Aviation Services in a
deal that gives the U.S. private equity firm its first deal in
Malaysia and a piece of a company that arranges helicopter
charter flights for the region's energy sector.
KKR said in a statement that the two companies will take
part in a signing ceremony on Thursday, though the firm did not
disclose the price it is paying. People familiar with the matter
said KKR will pay around 650 million ringgit ($203.41 million).
KKR and Weststar declined to comment on the size of the
transaction.
The deal would be KKR's fourth investment in the
Asia-Pacific announced in the last three weeks, after recently
raising $6 billion in the region's biggest buyout fund.
Privately owned Weststar Aviation is controlled by Malaysian
tycoon Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.