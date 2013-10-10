UPDATE 2-KKR's Malaysia deal bets on take off of helicopter services

* Southeast Asia's oil and gas services sector rapidly
expanding
* Weststar Aviation hopes to list next year, targeting
around 2 bln ringgit deal -source
By Yantoultra Ngui and Stephen Aldred
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, Oct 10 A $200 million
agreement by KKR & Co LP to buy a stake in Weststar Aviation
Services marks the firm's first Malaysia deal and places a bet
on the business of chartering helicopter flights for the
region's oil and gas sector.
In signing the pact on Thursday at a ceremony in Kuala
Lumpur, KKR becomes one of several investors planning to
put money into companies specialising in niche areas of the
oilfield service market. With the promise of huge contracts from
oil majors operating across Southeast Asia, the aviation
services sector has become one of the region's fastest growing
industries.
KKR said it bought a "substantial minority stake" in
Weststar Group unit Weststar Aviation Services, which over the
past decade has become Southeast Asia's largest provider of
helicopter services with a fleet of more than 40 aircraft.
KKR did not disclose further details of the deal. People
familiar with the matter said the stake is around 30 percent of
the company.
"With KKR, we have a value-added partner who shares our
vision of growing the company into one of the world's leading
offshore helicopter services companies," said Weststar Group
Managing Director Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim at a press conference
called to announce the deal.
The deal would be KKR's fourth Asia-Pacific investment
announced in the past three weeks, in which the firm put more
than $1 billion of equity to use, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters earlier.
Syed Azman also said Weststar Aviation aims to list on the
stock exchange, but declined to give a time frame.
An initial public offering could come as early as next year,
with a size of 2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($625.00 million) and
market value 6 billion ringgit, said a banking source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Weststar Aviation's customers include Exxon Mobil Corp
and Petronas, from which it won a 4.2 billion
ringgit contract in 2011. The company has two arms, General
Aviation and Oil & Gas Aviation, with General comprising of
private jet charter flights.
A Reuters survey of 20 Malaysia- and Singapore-listed oil
and gas services companies showed their assets grew by 30
percent last year to $8.4 billion.
New York-based KKR has announced seven deals in Asia this
year, investing in companies in such countries as Vietnam,
India, China and Japan.