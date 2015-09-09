REFILE-KKR to acquire 24.9 pct stake in UK hedge fund Marshall Wace

(Corrects paragraph 1 to fix ticker)

Sept 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it would acquire a 24.9 percent stake in London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP.

KKR, which did not disclose the value of the cash and common units deal, has the option to raise its stake to 39.9 percent.

Marshall Wace had over $22 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 1. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)