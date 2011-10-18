KKR, MBK bid for Samsung Group asset-sources

HONG KONG/SEOUL Oct 18 Global private equity fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Asia buyout fund MBK Partners are among bidders for a majority stake in Samsung Group procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc , in a rare divestment by the South Korean conglomerate, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Samsung Group said in August that it planned to sell a combined 58.7 percent stake in the non-core business, held by nine of its affiliates. The bids went in on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been hired to advise on the sale, which is valued at 372 billion won ($326 million) based on Tuesday's closing share price of 17,650 won.

An external spokeswoman for KKR could not offer an immediate comment, while MBK could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs declined comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private. ($1 = 1140.450 won) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Ju-min Park; Editing by Denny Thomas)