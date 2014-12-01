MOVES-KKR appoints Alejo Vidal-Quadras as director in Madrid office

Dec 1 Private-equity firm KKR & Co LP
appointed Alejo Vidal-Quadras as a director in its Madrid
office, responsible for developing and supporting KKR's
investment platforms in Spain.
Vidal-Quadras will be part of KKR's private-equity team and
reinforce coverage of the Spanish market for the other
investments platforms such as credit, infrastructure and real
estate.
He is joining KKR from 3i Group Plc where he was
head of 3i Spain, responsible for investments in Spain and
Portugal. Earlier he also worked at Rothschild in Madrid,
providing M&A advisory services.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)