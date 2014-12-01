版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 1日 星期一 17:40 BJT

MOVES-KKR appoints Alejo Vidal-Quadras as director in Madrid office

Dec 1 Private-equity firm KKR & Co LP appointed Alejo Vidal-Quadras as a director in its Madrid office, responsible for developing and supporting KKR's investment platforms in Spain.

Vidal-Quadras will be part of KKR's private-equity team and reinforce coverage of the Spanish market for the other investments platforms such as credit, infrastructure and real estate.

He is joining KKR from 3i Group Plc where he was head of 3i Spain, responsible for investments in Spain and Portugal. Earlier he also worked at Rothschild in Madrid, providing M&A advisory services. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐