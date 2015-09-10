KKR leads $42 mln investment in Israeli big data firm Optimal+

TEL AVIV, Sept 10 KKR is leading a $42
million investment in Israel's Optimal+, a big data analytics
company that provides insights to the semiconductor industry.
KKR said on Thursday it is investing alongside existing lead
investors Carmel Ventures and Pitango, both Israeli venture
capital funds. KKR will support global expansion plans of
Optimal+ with capital as well as access to its network of
companies and technology experts.
Optimal+ was founded in 2005 in Tel Aviv by its chief
executive Dan Glotter and has been rolling out its products over
the last four years. Its software analyses and processes more
than 25 billion chips per year to help customers improve their
product quality, output yields and processing times.
In January KKR invested in Israel's ClickTale, whose
software enables website owners to see how people behave on
their sites.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)