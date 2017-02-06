KKR to merge hedge fund Prisma with PAAMCO to form new investment firm

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 KKR & Co LP said on Monday it would merge its hedge fund KKR Prisma with institutional investment firm PAAMCO to form an investment company with more than $30 billion in assets.
KKR said it would hold a 39.9 percent stake in the merged entity, with the remaining stake held by the employees of KKR Prisma and Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co, or PAAMCO.
The combined business will be jointly run by PAAMCO Chief Executive Jane Buchan and KKR Prisma co-founder Girish Reddy, KKR said. Reddy is also the head of KKR hedge funds.
PAAMCO manages over $10 billion in discretionary assets and advises on an additional $14 billion in assets. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.