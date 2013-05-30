KKR names former CIA head Petraeus as chairman of new institute

May 30 Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co said it appointed former CIA Director David
Petraeus as chairman of the newly created KKR Global Institute,
which will study the investment implications of global
macroeconomic, social and geopolitical issues.
Petraeus will also support KKR's investment teams in the
diligence process, particularly in considering investments in
new geographies, KKR said on Thursday.
Petraeus was credited with helping pull Iraq from the brink
of an all-out civil war as commander there and President Barack
Obama turned to him to lead U.S. forces in Afghanistan before
moving to him to the CIA in 2011.
Petraeus resigned as head of the CIA in November, saying he
had engaged in an extramarital affair.
The sex scandal involving Petraeus and his biographer Paula
Broadwell, an Army reserve intelligence officer who is also
married, provided fodder for comedians and triggered a media
storm that followed his confession and resignation.
It was a stunning downfall for a revered military man who
was seen as one of the top American leaders of his generation
and was once considered a potential contender for the White
House.
KKR, which has more than $78 billion in assets under
management, has been involved in some of the biggest private
equity buyouts in history including the $45 billion takeover of
Texas power producer TXU, now known as Energy Future Holdings,
in 2007.
KKR's other investments include hospital operator HCA
Holdings Inc, retailer Toys R US Inc, and internet
domain registration company Go Daddy Group Inc.
Private equity still accounts for most of KKR's assets under
management, but the firm has been diversifying into credit and
hedge funds.