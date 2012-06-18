UPDATE 2-KKR buys hedge fund provider Prisma Capital

By Nadia Damouni and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
June 18 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, the
private equity company, has bought hedge fund money manager
Prisma Capital Partners LP, marking the latest move by the
private equity sector to boost assets by bolting on smaller
funds-of-funds shops.
Founded by three former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
partners, Girish Reddy, Thomas Healey and Gavyn Davies, Prisma
uses a fund-of-fund strategy for an institutional client base
of insurance companies, institutional investors, endowments,
pension plans and family offices. More than 90 percent of its
$7.8 billion in assets under management belong to institutional
investors.
Reddy will run KKR & Co LP's global hedge fund-of-funds
business, working with KKR executives globally. Healey and
Davies will become senior advisers to KKR.
Hedge fund managers create specialized portfolios from funds
of funds that are designed to offset risk for a hefty fee, often
about 10 percent of the profits, that are tacked on top of the
individual managers' fees.
Assets invested with funds-of-funds managers have fallen in
the few last years, even though investments in the hedge fund
industry as a whole continue to grow past the $2 trillion mark
set last year.
Penny pinching investors, like the state of Massachusetts,
are preferring to cut out the funds-of-funds middlemen in favor
of less costly direct investments.
At the same time the industry still suffers a touch from the
fallout of the Bernie Madoff scandal where some funds-of-funds,
promising top notch due dilligence, allocated money to Madoff's
Ponzi scheme.
This makes life for the smaller funds-of-funds tough while
the biggest players on Wall Street, such as Blackstone Group LP
, which has its BAAM unit, appear to be having little
trouble attracting institutional investors and using that money
to help seed some of the industry's potential new stars.
Over the last few years private equity firm TA Associates
has purchased a minority stake in hedge fund-of-funds firm K2
Advisors and ahead of its initial public offering, Carlyle Group
LP bought fund-of-funds group AlpInvest Partners and took
a stake in long-short hedge fund Claren Road Asset Management.
As part of the KKR-Prisma agreement, all cash proceeds
received by management at closing will be reinvested in Prisma
funds. The money management unit of Dutch insurance company
Aegon, which also helped set up Prisma in 2004, will sell its
minority stake in the firm, but remains a significant investor
in Prisma's funds.
"Transactions like this investment by KKR reflect a trend,"
said John Caccia, a partner in the Investment Management Group
of law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
"Investors are using a variety of structures...to manage
objectives" such a balancing portolios, performance and access
to new top managers.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012
with the Prisma investment team remaining intact and core
investment operations and processes also staying the same.
Prisma will continue to operate under the Prisma brand.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Goldman Sachs served as financial adviser to Prisma and
Aegon. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP served as legal counsel to
Prisma and Aegon. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as lead
legal counsel to KKR.