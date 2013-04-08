版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 11:24 BJT

KKR hires Deutsche Bank's Raposio to boost Australia debt team - memo

HONG KONG, April 8 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co L.P. has hired Deutsche Bank's Diane Raposio as a director to work in its client coverage and capital markets teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The hire comes as private equity firms around Asia are expanding their debt product teams to fill a gap left by retreating European banks.

Raposio, who had been a managing director and head of leveraged debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank since 2009 for Australia and New Zealand, will report to Justin Reizes, head of KKR Australia, and will begin her new role in May.

She will be responsible for building and maintaining client relationships with KKR's Client & Partner group, and for structuring, syndication and distribution of Australia and Asia-originated debt and equity products, the memo said.

A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed that Raposio had left the company and been replaced by Marla Heller.
