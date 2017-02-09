Buyout firm KKR posts lower-than-expected Q4 earnings

NEW YORK Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.

New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $339.2 million after taxes in the fourth quarter. That translated to 40 cents a share compared with analysts' forecasts of 43 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing Editing by W Simon)