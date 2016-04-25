KKR posts loss in Q1 as choppy financial market bites

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported its second loss in quarterly earnings in less than a year on Monday as volatile financial markets dragged on the value of its investments.
The New York-based asset manager posted an economic net loss of $0.65 between January and March, after it earned an economic net income of $0.62 a year ago. Analysts had expected an economic net loss of $0.35 in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value.
"The first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment with pronounced volatility across global capital markets," KKR said in a statement. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.