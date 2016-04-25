KKR posts loss in Q1 as choppy financial market bites

NEW YORK, April 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported its second loss in quarterly earnings in less than a year on Monday as volatile financial markets dragged on the value of its investments.

The New York-based asset manager posted an economic net loss of $0.65 between January and March, after it earned an economic net income of $0.62 a year ago. Analysts had expected an economic net loss of $0.35 in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value.

"The first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment with pronounced volatility across global capital markets," KKR said in a statement. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)