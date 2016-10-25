Buyout firm KKR Q3 earnings beat forecasts

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported higher-than-expected earnings on Tuesday as stronger energy and credit markets boosted investment returns.
New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $598.2 million in the third quarter after taxes, compared with a loss of $314.8 million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 71 cents per share, reversing a loss of 37 cents a year earlier and comfortably above an analysts' forecast of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
