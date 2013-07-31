KKR to buy second clinical trials firm this year

| July 31
July 31 KKR & Co LP announced Wednesday
that it is acquiring ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc from
Warburg Pincus.
The deal marks the New York-based investment firm's second
investment in a global contract research organization in the
past few months. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In June, KKR announced it was buying clinical research group
PRA International from Genstar Capital LLC for an undisclosed
amount, but a source familiar with the matter said the agreed
price was around $1.3 billion.
Upon closing both deals, KKR plans to merge PRA and RPS,
with PRA Chief Executive Officer Colin Shannon leading the
combined company, according to a release issued by KKR. The deal
is expected to close in the third quarter.
Citigroup and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised
RPS. Credit Suisse, Jefferies LLC and UBS Investment
Bank served as financial advisers to KKR. Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett served as legal counsel for KKR.