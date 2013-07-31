UPDATE 1-KKR to buy second clinical trials company this year

By Jessica Toonkel
July 31 KKR & Co LP said on Wednesday it
had agreed to acquire ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc (RPS)
from private-equity peer Warburg Pincus LLC, marking its second
announced investment in a global contract research organization
in as many months.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a person familiar
with the matter said RPS had earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of about $30 million.
In June, KKR said it was buying clinical research group PRA
International from Genstar Capital LLC for an undisclosed
amount, but a source familiar with the matter said the agreed
price was around $1.3 billion.
Upon closing both deals, KKR plans to merge PRA and RPS,
with PRA Chief Executive Officer Colin Shannon leading the
combined company, according to a press release issued by KKR.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
Warburg Pincus took RPS private in 2011 for $227.3 million.
The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based clinical trials company
has more than 5,000 employees and operations in more than 64
countries, according to its website.
Citigroup and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised
RPS. Credit Suisse, Jefferies LLC and UBS Investment
Bank served as financial advisers to KKR. Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett served as legal counsel for KKR.