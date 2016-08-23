MOVES-KKR set to hire Northstar's Shastry to head Southeast Asia - sources

SINGAPORE Aug 23 Global private equity firm KKR
is set to hire Ashish Shastry from Singapore-based
Northstar Group as the head of its Southeast Asian business,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
One of the people said Shastry, who joined Northstar in 2012
and earlier spent over a decade at TPG, will join KKR later this
year. Shastry is a managing partner at Northstar.
The people declined to be identified as the information had
not been publicly announced.
KKR declined comment and an external spokesman at Northstar
had no immediate comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Shastry's planned
move.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)