KKR leads $45 mln investment in medical device maker

NEW YORK, March 15 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP said on Tuesday it is investing $45 million into
California-based medical device maker Spirox Inc with a group of
other investors, the latest in a string of similar deals in the
sector.
KKR led the latest round of financing that included
investors such as venture capital fund HealthQuest Capital,
private equity firm Aisling Capital and investment firm Aperture
Venture Partners.
Spirox specializes in making medical devices for patients
with blocked noses.
KKR, which manages $120 billion as of Dec. 31, invested $35
million in an Australian handheld ultrasound device maker in
November. It has invested over $9 billion of equity
in health care companies since 1995.
