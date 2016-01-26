KKR invests in cloud company Jitterbit

NEW YORK Jan 26 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co said on Tuesday it led a group investing $20 million in U.S. cloud services provider Jitterbit Inc.

Founded in 2004, Jitterbit runs a cloud integration platform that helps companies connect their data, applications and devices. Its clients include media company Time Warner and the maker of Jim Beam bourbon whiskey.

The investment will allow Jitterbit to double its headcount to more than 200 in the next 12 to 18 months, said George Gallegos, Chief Executive of Jitterbit.

The exact size of KKR's investment into Jitterbit, which is based in California, was not disclosed.

Best known for its leveraged buyouts, New York-based KKR was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, and managed a total $98.7 billion as of the end of September. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bill Rigby)