Carlyle, KKR advance in Transpacific NZ waste unit sale-sources

China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
HONG KONG/SYDNEY Dec 19 Carlyle Group and KKR have advanced in the sale of Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's waste management unit, in a deal that could fetch around NZ$880 million ($725.5 million), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Australian private equity firm Archer Capital is also among the bidders that have advanced in the auction, the people said.
Transpacific Industries, a recycling, waste management and industrial services company, is selling assets in New Zealand to focus on growing its Australian business as part of a broader corporate revamp.
Carlyle, KKR and Archer are working with banks to put together debt packages to back their bids, the people said. The three firms declined to comment.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.