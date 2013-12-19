Carlyle, KKR advance in Transpacific NZ waste unit sale-sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY Dec 19 Carlyle Group and KKR have advanced in the sale of Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's waste management unit, in a deal that could fetch around NZ$880 million ($725.5 million), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Australian private equity firm Archer Capital is also among the bidders that have advanced in the auction, the people said.

Transpacific Industries, a recycling, waste management and industrial services company, is selling assets in New Zealand to focus on growing its Australian business as part of a broader corporate revamp.

Carlyle, KKR and Archer are working with banks to put together debt packages to back their bids, the people said. The three firms declined to comment.