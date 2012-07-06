CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-KKR plans to acquire WMF for at least 587 mln eur

(Corrects offer price for preference shares held by Crystal to say 3-mnth average, not 47 euros apiece)

* Says agreed to take Crystal Capital's majority stake

* Holders of ordinary shares are offered 47 euros apiece

* Holders of preference shares are offered 3-month avg price

FRANKFURT, July 6 Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million).

KKR said in a statement it agreed to buy the 52 percent voting stake in WMF from main shareholder Crystal Capital for 47 euros per share.

It would offer the same amount to the remaining owners of ordinary shares with voting rights, it added.

KKR said this constitutes a premium of about 24 percent over Thursday's closing price.

Owners of non-voting preference shares will be able to tender their shares for the volume weighted average stock exchange price of the WMF preference shares during the last three months but for no less than 31.70 euros apiece.

This offer also applies to Crystal Capital's holding of 5 percent of WMF's preference shares. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)