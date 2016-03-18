UPDATE 1-Coffee machine maker WMF draws strategic, investor interest - sources

(Adds detail on buyers, other deals)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, March 18 KKR has launched the
sale of coffee machine maker WMF in a deal potentially worth 1.5
billion euros ($1.7 billion), with interest from household
appliances makers and private equity groups, several sources
familiar with the matter said.
The company makes high-end coffee machines mainly for cafes
and restaurants as well as cutlery, pots and pans for retail
consumers and brings in annual revenue of about 1 billion euros.
France's Groupe SEB, which owns the Moulinex brand, will bid
as will Italy's De Longhi, the sources said.
China's Haier and U.S.-based Middleby are
also expected to make an offer, while China's Midea
and Japan's Panasonic have decided against bidding.
It remained unclear if Sweden's Electrolux would
bid, the sources said.
Separately, buyout groups Advent, Bain, Bridgepoint, Cinven,
BC Partners, Apax will hand in offers, the sources said.
SEB, Haier and Middleby were not immediately available for
comment. All the other companies declined to comment.
The WMF sale may revive the German buyout market, which has
seen a lull since the start of the year.
"WMF is a well-known brand and there are only a few assets
of this size on the market, so we will see a large number of
bidders in the first round," one person familiar with the deal
said, saying information packages went to about 40 potential
buyers.
WMF, or Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik, is expecting to
post adjusted annual core earnings (EBITDA) of 150 million euros
this year and KKR is hoping to fetch 10 times that, several
people familiar with the matter said.
"Bidders are offering 10 times for the coffee machines, but
only 5 to 6 times for the rest," one of the sources said.
WMF's highly profitable offerings for gastronomy firms have
caught the eye of European peers, though they are not interested
in the cutlery products.
"Some of the household appliances groups have started to
talk to private equity groups about forming consortiums and
breaking up WMF after the sale," one of the people said.
Initial plans to list the company on the stock market have
been put on ice.
Thomson Reuters league tables show overall mergers and
acquisitions activity with German involvement rose 64 percent in
the first quarter, though most of that was due to the Deutsche
Boerse and LSE deal. Mid-market deal activity fell 83 percent.
"Many deals are in the works but have hit some delay over
market jitters," an M&A banker said.
Among other deals, 3i has launched the sale of its
Amor jewellery chain with the help of DC Advisory. Capvis and
HgCapital are selling sealings maker SFC Koenig with the help of
advisor Baird while Bavaria Industries is looking for a buyer
for carparts maker Tristone, advised by William Blair, sources
familiar with those transactions said.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley, Elisa Anzolin and Stella
Tsang; editing by David Clarke)